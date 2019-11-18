Ballet Folklórico de la Universidad Veracruzana to perform at UTRGV

The UTRGV Center for Latin American Arts will present an evening with the Ballet Folklórico de la Universidad Veracruzana, 7 p.m. Dec. 7 in the Performing Arts Complex on the Edinburg Campus and Dec. 8 at the TSC Performing Arts Center in Brownsville.

The world-renowned ballet folklórico will present its show, “Raices de mi pueblo,” a performance that honors Mexico’s beautiful cultural traditions through dance and music.

Dr. Steven Block, dean of the College of Fine Arts; Dr. Katherine Moore McAllen, director of the center; and Miguel Peña, director of the UTRGV Ballet Folklórico program, have invited the celebrated ballet folklórico dance company from Veracruz, Mexico, to present performances at UTRGV.

Guest performers will offer two shows open to the public and will team with UTRGV university students and dance professors to host ballet folklórico dance clinics for students at various public schools throughout the Valley.

The clinics will be held at different studios in several high schools, including PSJA Southwest, La Joya High School, Dancentre of Edinburg, Edinburg North, Economedes, Hidalgo Early College, Edinburg, Valley View High School, PSJA North Early College, Juarez Lincoln, and PSJA Memorial.

The dance company also will give three large clinics at the UTRGV dance studios at both campuses.

The Center for Latin American Arts hopes this event will engage the community and create a greater awareness and appreciation for Mexican culture and traditions. All proceeds from the ticket sales support future programming projects at the Center and enable the CLAA to fund faculty and student research initiatives and provide salaries of graduate student staff members.

Tickets, available at http://patron.utrgv.edu/CLAA, are $20 for general admission and $15 for students and seniors.

• WHAT: Ballet Folklórico de la Universidad Veracruzana hosted by CLAA

• WHEN: Dec. 7, 2019, at 7 p.m. and Dec. 8, 2019, at 7 p.m.

• WHERE: Performing Arts Complex, UTRGV Edinburg Campus (on Dec. 7) and TSC Performing Arts Center in Brownville (on Dec. 8)