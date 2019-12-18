Cowboys QB Prescott expected to play despite shoulder injury - Brownsville Herald: News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Cowboys QB Prescott expected to play despite shoulder injury

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, December 18, 2019 3:56 pm

Cowboys QB Prescott expected to play despite shoulder injury

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott has a shoulder injury that is limiting him in practice but shouldn't keep him out Sunday when the Cowboys try to qualify for the playoffs at Philadelphia.

The Cowboys and Eagles are tied for the NFC East lead at 7-7, and Dallas advances to the postseason with a victory.

Prescott didn't throw during the portion of practice that was open to reporters Wednesday. Coach Jason Garrett said Prescott had an MRI and "everything seems to be OK." Prescott was already dealing with injuries to his right index finger and left wrist.

Troy Aikman, a Fox television analyst and former Dallas quarterback, said Prescott told him before last weekend's 44-21 win over the Los Angeles Rams there was a hairline fracture in the finger. Garrett hasn't discussed specifics of the finger injury.

Garrett said he wasn't concerned about the various injuries affecting Prescott's performance.

"He's as tough as they come," Garrett said. "His physical toughness and mental toughness are on par with anybody I've been around and that's just what he's all about."

Prescott was injured at the end of a 7-yard run in the first quarter when Rams linebacker Clay Matthews landed on his shoulder while making the tackle. Prescott didn't leave the game and threw two touchdown passes in the first half.

The 26-year-old Prescott has started every game in his four-year career, 62 so far in the regular season along with three playoff games.

Posted in on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 3:56 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]