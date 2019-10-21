Castro says he needs $800,000 in 10 days or campaign is over - Brownsville Herald: News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Castro says he needs $800,000 in 10 days or campaign is over

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, October 21, 2019 8:30 pm

Castro says he needs $800,000 in 10 days or campaign is over

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Obama administration housing secretary Julián Castro said Monday that he'd drop out of the presidential race if he doesn't raise $800,000 in 10 days — following the lead of rival Cory Booker, who rode a similar plea to a recent uptick in donations.

"This is a critical moment — if my campaign can't raise $800,000 by October 31st, my campaign will be silenced for good," Castro tweeted.

The amount Castro hopes to raise in less than two weeks is about a quarter of the $3.5 million total he took in during the three-month period through September. Castro ended the third quarter with just $672,000 in his campaign bank account.

Last month, Booker, a New Jersey senator, made a similar request and raised $2.1 million in just 10 days , after a number of his opponents and other elected officials rallied around him and encouraged people to donate.

A former San Antonio mayor and the only Latino in the 2020 White House race, Castro acknowledged in an email to supporters that he's in danger of not meeting the minimum thresholds of donors and support set by the Democratic Party to qualify for the November debate in Georgia.

"If I can't make the next debate stage, we cannot sustain a campaign that can make it to Iowa in February," Castro wrote, referencing the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses that kick off the presidential nominating process. "My presidential campaign is in dire need of financial resources to keep going."

Castro has the 165,000 donors the Democratic National Committee is requiring to qualify for the next debate but hasn't met a polling threshold showing at least 3% support in four party-approved polls.

Past debates have produced big moments for Castro. He criticized fellow Texan and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke over immigration policy during June's debate and saw his standing in the race improve. But taking a swing during September's debate at former Vice President Joe Biden, suggesting that the 76-year-old Biden was confused about his own health care proposal, prompted backlash.

Posted in on Monday, October 21, 2019 8:30 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]