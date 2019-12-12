Port tenant honored

Welding Works recognized for 20-plus years

STAFF REPORT

Welding Works International Inc., a tenant of the Port of Brownsville, was honored with the 2019 Chairman’s Award at the port’s annual Customer Appreciation Luncheon on Dec. 3.

Brownsville Navigation District Chairman John Reed presented the award to Welding Works President Alfredo de la Fuente at the event, which was attended by more than 200 port tenants, business leaders and local, regional and state public officials.

Reed described the company as a “homegrown success story that is well known for supporting a range of services to South Texas.”

“With large scale-industrial projects expected to kick-off at the port, specialized construction skills will be at a premium,” Reed said. “Such skills are what distinguish the 2019 winner of the chairman’s award.”

The company was recognized for “20-plus years of setting a high standard in safety training and providing ongoing contributions to the well being of the Rio Grande Valley,” according to the port.

Welding Works started as a spin-off of A.D. Welding Services Inc. at the port, growing from 20 employees to more than 200, many of whom work for Keppel AmFELS at the port. The company provides skilled and semi-skilled welding and related services to a range of clients, according to the port.

De la Fuente said Welding Works’ foundation is built on a commitment to its workforce, their safety and development, and a strong work ethic.

“This award is a representation of the tireless effort our employees put in on a daily basis,” he said. De la Fuente thanked the port and BND commission for their support, and said “we look forward to continuing our role in the growth of the port.”