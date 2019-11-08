MSC aims to be 1st major 'carbon neutral' cruise operator - Brownsville Herald: Business

MSC aims to be 1st major 'carbon neutral' cruise operator

Posted: Friday, November 8, 2019 3:19 pm | Updated: 3:46 pm, Fri Nov 8, 2019.

MSC aims to be 1st major 'carbon neutral' cruise operator Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — MSC Cruises says it will become the world's first global cruise operator to go "carbon neutral" by donating money to reduce or capture the equivalent amount of greenhouse gas emissions its ships produce.

The announcement Friday in Hamburg comes amid criticism from environmental campaigners that the cruise industry isn't doing enough to curb emissions of carbon dioxide and other gases blamed for global warming. Other industries, such as aviation, are also increasingly promoting carbon offsetting to balance their emissions.

MSC Cruises says that as of Jan. 1, 2020, it will ensure "that our fleet makes no negative contribution to climate change."

The Geneva-based company is one of the world's biggest cruise operators, with plans to expand its fleet to 25 ships by 2027.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Posted in , on Friday, November 8, 2019 3:19 pm. Updated: 3:46 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , | Location Tags: , , ,

