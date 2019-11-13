Hyatt will remove small bottles from hotel bathrooms by 2021

This undated image provided by Hyatt shows a water station with reusable water bottles. Hyatt Hotels Corp. is the latest hotel company to remove small bottles from its bathrooms in an effort to reduce waste. Hyatt is also cutting down on the use of plastic water bottles at meetings and events and increasing the number of water stations in its hotels so guests can refill their own water bottles.