Germany's ruling parties OK pension reform to help women - Brownsville Herald: Business

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Germany's ruling parties OK pension reform to help women

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, November 10, 2019 12:06 pm

Germany's ruling parties OK pension reform to help women Associated Press |

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's governing parties agreed Sunday to reform the country's pension system, setting aside an ideological dispute that had threatened to unravel the coalition government.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the head of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right Christian Democratic Union, said that the parties had found common ground "after long negotiations" on the question of topping up the pensions of low-paid people who have worked for at least 35 years.

She told reporters in Berlin that recipients would be means-tested for the new basic pension — a key demand of her party.

Malu Dreyer, interim leader of the center-left Social Democrats, said the agreement would benefit up to 1.5 million retirees, mostly women.

The deal, which includes a number of other adjustments to the pension system, still needs approval from lawmakers, but party leaders said they were confident of getting support.

Senior Social Democrats had warned that without a compromise on their key project, it would be difficult to keep the 'grand coalition' going until the next national election scheduled for 2021.

Dreyer said the pension reforms were a matter that was "close to the heart" of her party, which has been struggling with poor results in recent elections, prompting some to demand that it quit the government early.

"We have got a major social reform rolling," she said of Sunday's agreement. "That's a good signal to make clear to my party colleagues that without the Social Democrats (in government) this certainly wouldn't have happened."

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More about

More about

More about

Posted in , on Sunday, November 10, 2019 12:06 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , | Location Tags: , , ,

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]