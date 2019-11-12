Germany's Lufthansa, union agree to arbitration in dispute - Brownsville Herald: Business

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Germany's Lufthansa, union agree to arbitration in dispute

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, November 12, 2019 10:34 am

Germany's Lufthansa, union agree to arbitration in dispute Associated Press |

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's largest airline, Lufthansa, says it has agreed to enter arbitration with a union representing cabin crew workers, averting the possibility of more strikes for the time being.

Lufthansa said Tuesday in a joint statement with the UFO union that recent talks between the two sides had been "constructive" and shown "that we can come to a solution together."

The union most recently held a two-day strike last week, forcing Lufthansa to cancel hundreds of flights.

The two sides have been locked in a bitter dispute over pay and the union's legal status.

They say they hope a neutral arbitrator will now help them find a solution acceptable to both parties and plan a press statement on the progress on Thursday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More about

More about

More about

Posted in on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 10:34 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , | Location Tags: , ,

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]