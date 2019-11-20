Bloomberg files paperwork to get on the Texas primary ballot - Brownsville Herald: News

Bloomberg files paperwork to get on the Texas primary ballot

Posted: Wednesday, November 20, 2019 7:30 pm

Bloomberg files paperwork to get on the Texas primary ballot By Alex Samuels, Texas Tribune

Michael Bloomberg filed Wednesday for the Democratic presidential primary in Texas, according to the Texas Secretary of State.

The move is notable considering Bloomberg, a billionaire and former New York City mayor, has not yet announced his candidacy, but is reportedly preparing to run. His advisers have said he would skip all four traditional early-state contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada, and instead focus his campaign in Super Tuesday states, which include Texas.

Bloomberg mailed his ballot application to the state party headquarters in Austin and paid the $2,500 filing fee, according to the party.

Aside from Texas, Bloomberg has filed paperwork to be on the ballots in Alabama and Arkansas.

Bloomberg is the fourth person to file for the primary in Texas. Pete Buttigieg was first on Nov. 9, followed by U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California later that day and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota on Tuesday.

The sole Texan in the race, former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro, has yet to file to put his name on the Texas ballot.

The deadline to file is Dec. 9.

