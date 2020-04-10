Astros' Alex Bregman launches $1M campaign to feed Houstonians - Brownsville Herald: News

Astros' Alex Bregman launches $1M campaign to feed Houstonians

Posted: Friday, April 10, 2020 12:56 pm

Astros' Alex Bregman launches $1M campaign to feed Houstonians Staff report Brownsville Herald

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman has launched FEEDHOU, a $1M fundraising campaign to help feed Houston-area residents impacted by COVID-19. Proceeds from the campaign will benefit the Houston Food Bank.

"While the Astros are off the field, I want to create a new team to help Houston's hungry. Houston is my home, and right now my home is in need," said Bregman.

To help kickstart the initiative, Bregman and area businessman Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale each committed $100,000 for the cause.

"I am thrilled to support the Houston Food Bank, a leading organization dedicated to helping Texans during this pandemic," said McIngvale.

The Astros player is asking Houstonians to step to the plate and contribute. Donations can be made by typing "FEEDHOU" in a text message to the number 4144 or by visiting the FEEDHOU Alex's Army donation page online at https://bit.ly/2y1eB96.

