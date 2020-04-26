As Congress rushed aid to businesses, some fell through the cracks

Thanks to how Congress structured a massive economic aid bill for the new coronavirus pandemic, a chain restaurant like Taco Cabana qualifies as a small business and competes with the family-owned dry cleaner for the same loans earmarked for small companies.

It is a scenario that is contributing to a deepened lack of faith in the fairness of the American government, as lawmakers are set to infuse a small business program with billions of more dollars Thursday.

“ I can’t say I am angry because truthfully, I almost expected it,” said Haywood Prejean, a Cedar Hill business owner who owns three companies.

He submitted several applications for federal aid created by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to support his frozen yogurt store, his corporate vending business and the workspace he leases to hair stylists. He awaits his fate as Congress is set to channel more funds into the program on Thursday.

“ I’m 63 years old, and I’ve seen a lot and politics and things tend to work by being in the right place at the right time or who you know and how you’re connected,” he added.

By the millions, small business owners competed earlier this month for a finite pot of loans from the Paycheck Protection Program that the federal government will eventually forgive. That rush depleted the fund in less than two weeks, setting off terror among small business owners in Texas.

But new disclosures reveal that publicly traded companies with thousands of employees swept up money that, in spirit, was intended for far smaller businesses.

At issue here is a simple question, “What is a small business?”

In other federal contexts, like Obamacare, a small business is a company with fewer than 50 employees. But in this legislation, Congress classified a small business as any company that has fewer than 500 employees at any one location.

By this logic, a company with multiple locations and thousands of employees qualifies for the small business money. And, to the perception and ire of their smaller counterparts, these large companies are akin to big kids commandeering the kiddie pool.

In the initial law, known as the CARES Act, Congress allocated $500 billion into a fund for distressed businesses. These funds were intended for the conglomerates feeling the brunt of economic collapse, like the airlines.

Congress separately created a $350 billion fund known as the Paycheck Protection Program (or PPP) for small businesses. The aim of that section of the law was to keep small businesses afloat for several months and avoid layoffs. If the small business owner plays ball and retains most of his or her staff, the loan will eventually be forgiven.

Legislators acknowledged at the time the fund would need to be replenished, but the speed at which it ran out left all involved stunned.

To avoid creating a new federal bureaucracy to distribute these billions to small business owners, President Donald Trump’s administration conceived of a process in which banks served as a middle man. The problem for many small business owners was banks typically prioritize existing relationships and blue chip clients.

If a business was a valued customer, the banks were frequently proactive and reached out to offer help applying for the aid. But many small business owners found themselves tied up in bureaucratic messes without expert help as they tried to translate disqualifying technicalities in the fine print. And often, their calls to the bank were not returned.

At this point in the process, there is minimal transparency as to which companies are receiving federal money that will likely never be repayed.