5 arrested for stealing millions from elderly, disabled vets - Brownsville Herald: News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

5 arrested for stealing millions from elderly, disabled vets

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, August 21, 2019 5:00 pm

5 arrested for stealing millions from elderly, disabled vets

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Federal prosecutors say five people have been arrested on charges they obtained social security and other identifying information to steal millions of dollars from mostly elderly and disabled veterans.

Authorities say the five face several charges including aggravated identity theft, wire fraud and conspiracy.

Robert Wayne Boling Jr. is identified in an indictment unsealed Wednesday in San Antonio as the scheme's mastermind. Boling is a U.S. citizen who was arrested in the Philippines along with two others. Another suspect was arrested in Las Vegas and the fifth in San Diego.

The indictment says the scheme began when one defendant, who was a civilian employee at a U.S. Army installation, stole identifying information for thousands of military service personnel that was used to access benefits and steal from bank accounts.

It's not clear whether Boling has an attorney.

Posted in on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 5:00 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]