Arrest warrant out for man after couple found dead in Texas

Posted: Tuesday, November 5, 2019 7:00 pm

Arrest warrant out for man after couple found dead in Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI (AP) — Authorities say an arrest warrant has been issued for a man suspected of stealing a car that belonged to a New Hampshire couple found buried at a South Texas beach.

The Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that 33-year-old Adam Curtis Williams is wanted on felony theft charges.

Authorities believe Williams and Amanda Noverr might have had contact with 48-year-old James Butler and 46-year-old Michelle Butler. They released a surveillance photo of the pair crossing the border into Mexico in a car.

Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick says police are working with Mexican authorities to locate the pair.

Officials have said the Butlers’ deaths are being investigated as homicides. Their bodies were found last week in a shallow grave on Padre Island, near Corpus Christi.

Posted in on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 7:00 pm.

