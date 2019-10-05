Annual Selena festival moving from her Texas hometown - Brownsville Herald: News

Annual Selena festival moving from her Texas hometown

Posted: Saturday, October 5, 2019 6:00 pm

Annual Selena festival moving from her Texas hometown

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — An annual celebration honoring the life of slain Tejano music queen Selena will no longer be held in her South Texas hometown.

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports officials in Corpus Christi were caught by surprise after learning their city would be losing the Fiesta de la Flor event, an annual two-day festival first held in 2015.

The family of Selena Quintanilla-Perez announced Thursday the festival was moving but didn't say where it would be held next year.

Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb says losing the festival is a blow. The event had a nearly $11 million economic impact on the city this year.

Next year's festival will coincide with the 25th anniversary of Selena's death. A former president of Selena's fan club is serving life in prison for killing her.

