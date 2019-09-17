ABC says journalist Cokie Roberts has died at age 75. - Brownsville Herald: News

ABC says journalist Cokie Roberts has died at age 75.

Posted: Tuesday, September 17, 2019 9:34 am

NEW YORK (AP) — Cokie Roberts, longtime political reporter and analyst at ABC News and NPR, has died at age 75.

ABC announced her death on Tuesday. Roberts was the daughter of Hale and Lindy Boggs, two members of Congress from Louisiana, and went on the chronicle the political world she grew up in.

She joined ABC News in 1988 and was co-anchor with Sam Donaldson of the Sunday political show "This Week" from 1996 to 2002.

