Abbott plans pre-primary tour for GOP candidates - Brownsville Herald: News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Abbott plans pre-primary tour for GOP candidates

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, February 17, 2020 12:03 pm

Abbott plans pre-primary tour for GOP candidates By Patrick Svitek, Texas Tribune Brownsville Herald

Gov. Greg Abbott has spent the past seven months unveiling endorsements for Texas House Republicans and other GOP candidates for the lower chamber — and now he is about to hit the road for them.

As early voting begins next week for the March 3 primary, Abbott is embarking on a statewide tour to get out the vote for at least 10 incumbents and candidates, his team tells The Texas Tribune. The travel is the latest evidence of the governor’s priority focus this election cycle on the state House, which Democrats are working to flip in November.

But before the general election fight, Abbott has to get his favored Republicans through their primaries, and his itinerary reflects that. He is making stops to stump for at least four members with primary challenges: Reps. JD Sheffield of Gatesville on Feb. 25, Geanie Morrison of Victoria on Tuesday, Briscoe Cain of Baytown on Feb. 26 and Jared Patterson of Frisco on Feb. 27.

Abbott will also campaign for his endorsed candidates in open-seat races and Democratic-held districts that the GOP is trying to flip back. He will be in Highland Village on Monday to appear with Kronda Thimesch, who faces one other Republican in the primary to challenge Rep. Michelle Beckley, D-Carollton. The next day, Abbott will head to Waxahachie to stump for Jake Ellzey, one of three Republicans vying to replace retiring Rep. John Wray, R-Waxahachie. A day later, Abbott will head to Katy to campaign for Angelica Garcia, who is up against former Rep. Mike Schofield for the seat he lost to Democrat Gina Calanni in 2018.

On Feb. 21, Abbott will headline a joint event for three Republicans on the ballot in Fort Bend County: Jacey Jetton, one of three GOP candidates to succeed retiring Rep. Rick Miller, R-Sugar Land; Manish Seth, who is one of two Republicans competing to take on Rep. Ron Reynolds, D-Missouri City; and Gary Gates, who won a nationally targeted special election runoff last month but is on the ballot again in the March primary and faces little competition.

Most of the events will be close to early voting locations to make it easy for attendees to cast a ballot before or after, according to Abbott’s campaign.

Amid the candidate stops, Abbott will head to San Antonio on Feb. 20 to headline a fundraiser for the House Republican Caucus. It is the first in a series of several fundraisers that Abbott has committed to doing for the caucus.

Posted in on Monday, February 17, 2020 12:03 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]