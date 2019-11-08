Man’s petition to have evidence tested for DNA denied - Brownsville Herald: Home

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Man’s petition to have evidence tested for DNA denied

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, November 8, 2019 8:30 pm

Man’s petition to have evidence tested for DNA denied BY ERIN SHERIDAN Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

A San Benito man sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexual assault was denied a petition to test evidence for DNA by the Texas 13th District Court of Appeals.

Rene Rivas Jr. was convicted of three counts of assault and sexual assault on Oct. 15, 2009 following a trial. Two of those counts came with enhancements of “aggravated”, meaning that authorities found that Rivas committed the assaults with intent to cause bodily injury.

On Monday, a petition for a writ of mandamus filed by Rivas was rejected by the court. In the handwritten document, Rivas alleged that none of the items seized as evidence by investigators — which included a black dress, bed sheets, two pairs of underwear, a knife, a comforter, a pillow case, and a tube of lubrication — were tested for DNA and that his last motion to submit the items for biological testing have been denied.

Rivas’s profile on Write A Prisoner, a Florida-based company that provides a platform for inmates to have pen pals, Rivas states that he’s incarcerated because “A female [he] used to date in 2008 made sexual allegations that never took place.”

The petition details that the Rivas allegedly assaulted the woman over the course of four days without protection, during which time she was forced to wear the clothing submitted as evidence.

The court’s opinion in response to Rivas’ petition stated that Rivas “failed to provide a sufficient appendix or record in support of his petition and that he “failed to meet his burden to obtain relief.”

esheridan@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted on Friday, November 8, 2019 8:30 pm.

Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]