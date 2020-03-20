STAFF REPORT

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials clarified early Friday afternoon that the U.S.-Mexico border is not closed, but travelers’ access will be limited.

Not long after President Trump announced the U.S.-Mexico southern border would be closed off to “non-essential” travelers Friday morning, CBP officials released a statement further clarifying how the border would be limited beginning Friday at midnight.

This initiative is expected to begin Friday at midnight, and last 30 days, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Non-essential travel is considered to be tourism, or recreational in nature.

In part, CBP officials said the ports of entry will still allow entry of “legitimate documented travelers” not subject to previously announced restrictions.

CBP officials state that they may “limit the number of open vehicle primary lanes to maintain operational control of all travelers seeking entry to the United States,” the release from CBP stated.

Those travelers who do not meet the above description, would be returned to Mexico.

“Restricted travelers will be returned to their last point of origin (Mexico or Canada) and CBP will suspend case processing of inadmissible individuals, to include those subject to travel restrictions pursuant to Section 212(f) of the INA,” the release stated.

Between the ports of entry, U.S. Border Patrol agents “will be given tools necessary to identify aliens at the border and to adjudicate some cases in the field at initial encounter.”

CBP reiterates that the border is not closed, but access is being limited to prevent the further introduction of COVID-19 into the United States. This is an unprecedented response due to an unprecedented situation, the release stated.

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, who has been in self-quarantine since Thursday, released a statement regarding the travel restrictions at the U.S.-Mexico border Friday afternoon.

“The U.S. and Mexican governments have deemed non-essential travel to and from Mexico necessary to protect the health and safety of the American and Mexican people. Commerce and essential travel will be allowed. Mexico is an invaluable trade partner and friend, and I look forward to the day we can lift these restrictions. My office is open to help those Americans who may be stuck in Mexico or have questions regarding these new travel restrictions,” Gonzalez said in the prepared statement.

The restrictions on the U.S.-Mexico border follows the restrictions set in place on the U.S.-Canada border earlier in the week.