Coronado completes TWC program - Brownsville Herald: Home

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Coronado completes TWC program

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, August 18, 2019 9:45 pm

Coronado completes TWC program Special to the Herald Brownsville Herald

Karina Coronado is a student from BISD’s Adult Continuing Education department. She participated in an Intensive program that is mandated in the grant from the Texas Workforce Commission.

The Intensive program focuses on adults who have college degrees from other countries by helping them get back into the workforce with special skills and trainings. Karina began in the Intensive program and then transferred into the Integrated Education and Training program for English Language Learners.

This IET program teaches students the English language along with instruction in Microsoft Office Specialist. Karina has completed all MOS certifications, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and ACCESS.

Karina received a Bachelor’s Degree in Law with a minor in Fiscal/Tax Law from the Universidad Valle del Bravo in Tampico, Tamaulipas in 2000.

Karina worked for the Secretaria de Hacienda y Credito Publico in the department of Servicio de Administracion Tributaria as Profesional Dictaminador de Servicios Especiales (Lead Auditor) in Tampico and Matamoros, Tamaulipas from 2000 to 2005. She also worked until April of 2019 as a volunteer for the United Way VITA Program (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) helping low- income people prepare their income taxes. She joined BISD ACE in September of 2017 and earned three MOS Certifications: WORD, EXCEL, and POWER POINT. She returned in 2019 to complete the other two: OUTLOOK and ACCESS.

She’s planning to revalidate her Bachelor’s Degree in order to apply with BISD as a computer technology lab assistant, teacher aide, or substitute to earn some money.

She’s currently working as a bookkeeper for Coronado Quality Construction. Karina would like to find a job in her field of fiscal law.

Brownsville ISD’s Adult Continuing Education program serves adults in Cameron County with free GED preparation classes, English classes, U.S. Citizenship classes, Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA) classes, Phlebotomy classes, NCCER classes, and CNC Operator classes. ACE is funded through the Texas Workforce Commission and the grant funds come directly from the federal government and the Workforce Innovative Opportunity Act.

Students receive college and employment services through BISD ACE. The Texas Workforce Commission is targeting student employment throughout the state Adult Education and Literacy programs. Registration throughout Cameron County is ongoing. Call to learn more about ACE at 548-8000 or visit 708 Palm Blvd in Brownsville.

Posted on Sunday, August 18, 2019 9:45 pm.

Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]