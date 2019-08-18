Coronado completes TWC program

Karina Coronado is a student from BISD’s Adult Continuing Education department. She participated in an Intensive program that is mandated in the grant from the Texas Workforce Commission.

The Intensive program focuses on adults who have college degrees from other countries by helping them get back into the workforce with special skills and trainings. Karina began in the Intensive program and then transferred into the Integrated Education and Training program for English Language Learners.

This IET program teaches students the English language along with instruction in Microsoft Office Specialist. Karina has completed all MOS certifications, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and ACCESS.

Karina received a Bachelor’s Degree in Law with a minor in Fiscal/Tax Law from the Universidad Valle del Bravo in Tampico, Tamaulipas in 2000.

Karina worked for the Secretaria de Hacienda y Credito Publico in the department of Servicio de Administracion Tributaria as Profesional Dictaminador de Servicios Especiales (Lead Auditor) in Tampico and Matamoros, Tamaulipas from 2000 to 2005. She also worked until April of 2019 as a volunteer for the United Way VITA Program (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) helping low- income people prepare their income taxes. She joined BISD ACE in September of 2017 and earned three MOS Certifications: WORD, EXCEL, and POWER POINT. She returned in 2019 to complete the other two: OUTLOOK and ACCESS.

She’s planning to revalidate her Bachelor’s Degree in order to apply with BISD as a computer technology lab assistant, teacher aide, or substitute to earn some money.

She’s currently working as a bookkeeper for Coronado Quality Construction. Karina would like to find a job in her field of fiscal law.

Brownsville ISD’s Adult Continuing Education program serves adults in Cameron County with free GED preparation classes, English classes, U.S. Citizenship classes, Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA) classes, Phlebotomy classes, NCCER classes, and CNC Operator classes. ACE is funded through the Texas Workforce Commission and the grant funds come directly from the federal government and the Workforce Innovative Opportunity Act.

Students receive college and employment services through BISD ACE. The Texas Workforce Commission is targeting student employment throughout the state Adult Education and Literacy programs. Registration throughout Cameron County is ongoing. Call to learn more about ACE at 548-8000 or visit 708 Palm Blvd in Brownsville.