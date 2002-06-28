Archived Story

Supreme Court upholds school vouchers

Ruling lowers wall between church and state

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that tuition vouchers are

constitutional, a landmark church-state decision that could fundamentally

change the educational landscape by allowing wider public financing of

religious schools.

The 5-4 decision allows taxpayer money to underwrite tuition at private or

parochial schools if parents retain a wide choice of where to send their

children. Like other recent rulings led by the courts conservative majority,

the case allows blending of government and religion, and it takes that trend

further than ever before.

Vouchers are an education idea championed by conservatives including President

Bush, who call them a ticket out of dismal and dangerous public schools.

Opponents say they are a sham and divert badly needed public money from

already strapped public schools.

The decision closed out the courts annual term.

The Supreme Court has offered the hope of an excellent education to parents

and children throughout our country, Bush said. This decision clears the way

for other innovative school choice programs so that no child in America will

be left behind.

Vouchers do not put the government in the unconstitutional position of

promoting religion so long as parents make schooling choices for their

children and have a wide menu of public, private or religious schools, the

court majority said.

According to the Texas Education Agency, there are roughly 50,000 grade-school

aged children in Brownsville and the Brownsville Independent School District

educates close to 90 percent of them more than 40,000. The remaining

population, some 3,200, is split among 10 private or parochial schools, two

charter schools or are home-schooled.

According to the courts 5-4 ruling, school voucher programs are

constitutional if they provide parents a choice among a range of religious and

secular schools.

Vouchers, which have been championed by political conservatives and by

President Bush, use taxpayer money to underwrite private or parochial school

tuition.

I think it will undermine the role of public education in American society,

said Al Tony Gilmore, a former educator and manager of the NEAs human and

civil rights department.

What will be the standards of admission? he said. Our public schools have

to accept everybody.

The ruling upholds a program in inner-city Cleveland that gives mostly poor

parents a tuition subsidy of up to $2,250 per child. The city has one of the

worst-rated school systems in the nation.

Voucher supporters and opponents both predicted the debate will now shift to

state legislatures.

Congress last year shelved a White House voucher plan. Bush resurrected the

idea this year, proposing in his 2003 budget to give families up to $2,500 per

child in tax credits if they choose a private school rather than a failing

neighborhood public school.

The ruling provoked three overlapping and strongly worded dissents. Justice

David H. Souter wrote the main one, which was joined by fellow liberal-leaning

Justices John Paul Stevens, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer.

Whenever we remove a brick from the wall that was designed to separate

religion and government, we increase the risk of religious strife and weaken

the foundation of our democracy, Stevens said.