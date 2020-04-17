What-a-job! Hamburger chain looking for managers

Millions of Americans have lost their jobs in the last month and many companies are not hiring, but one Texas-based company is looking for managers.

Whataburger says it is looking for restaurant managers across the 10 states where it sells its famous burger combos, breakfast-on-a-bun and breakfast taquitos.

According to a company news release, store managers can earn up to $60,000, depending on the market. They also offer weekly pay, health, dental, vision and 401(k) benefits – as well as a 24/7 schedule flexible.

“We know it’s tough right now. Many people have been displaced from their jobs. We want you to know that Whataburger has restaurant jobs with competitive salaries – available in 10 states, from Arizona to Florida,” said Whataburger SVP and Chief Restaurant Operating Officer Rob Rodriguez. “We are looking for great leaders, so restaurant industry experience isn’t required. If you are eager to join an iconic brand with a 70-year history of serving up an excellent customer experience, please apply.”

The company offers restaurant managers profit sharing, 50% meal discount, higher education scholarships and a variety of shifts.

Whataburger has been a Texas staple since 1950, has more than 830 locations and 45,000 employees.

For more information, visit stories.whataburger.com/were-hiring/.