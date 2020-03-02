Selling Brownsville: New marketing head takes on CVB revamp

The Brownsville Convention and Visitors Bureau, adopted by the city of Brownsville in 2018, is in the early stages of a revamp.

The man tasked with the effort is Felipe Romero, who became the city’s new director of communications and marketing in November. The search for a new BCVB manager closed on Feb. 10 and attracted more than 30 candidates. Romero said someone should be hired for the job by the end of March.

Meanwhile, the city has been busy since the end of January sprucing up “the pyramid,” BCVB’s information center at 650 E. Ruben Torres Blvd., in time for the Crossroads Festival and Charro Days.

The makeover wasn’t finished quite in time for Crossroads, which closed Feb. 26, though the pyramid did reopen Feb. 27 to hand out visitor information to the multitudes streaming into the city for the big Charro Days/Sombrero Festival weekend.

“We rely on first impressions,” Romero said. “The first impression of the city should be on a positive note.”

Putting a fresh coast of paint on the pyramid was a preliminary step in the resurrection of the BCVB, whose operations are funded by the city’s hotel and motel occupancy tax, about $1.4 million a year, plus revenue from the annual Brownsville Official Visitors Guide.

When the city took over the nonprofit BCVB in September 2018, it was intended as a temporary arrangement until the organization’s finances could be stabilized, at which point it would be cut loose again, with the city continuing to handle accounting and other back office duties, according to then interim city manager Mike Lopez.

City Manager Noel Bernal, who came on board in late 2018, put Romero in charge of assessing the state of the BCVB. It’s too early to know whether things will go back to the way they were before the city took over, Romero said. But he does know Brownsville.TV, the city’s government access channel, will be located in the pyramid and will be part of promotion and marketing efforts. Romero will have an office there as well as the new BCVB manager, he said.

“In terms of building our culture and me kind of getting to know them, we all need to be in one building,” Romero said. “Right now I’m still in research mode. We’re at the ground level, building a foundation.”

The new BCVB manager will play a key role in the administrative side of things as well as promoting Brownsville as a tourist destination, Romero said. It’s all about marketing, and there’s plenty to work with on that score, he said. An avid fisherman himself, Romero said he’s like to see stocked resacas marketed as part of a weekend fishing spree that includes Boca Chica Beach and South Padre Island.

And more should be done to lure not just Winter Texans but retirees to Brownsville, he said. Birding is already huge here, and the city’s trail system and eco-tourism in general present rich marketing opportunities, Romero said.

“I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t see the potential that Brownsville has,” he said. “There’s just so many things that are happening right now, and so many things that we have ... and we just need to step up promoting that. We just need to create the exposure.”

SpaceX is the kind of thing most city marketing directors only dream about, and Romero is particularly excited about it.

"I’m fascinated with space,” he said. “I wanted to be an astronaut when I was a kid. ... Now in our own backyard we have spaceships. That’s pretty cool.”

Born and raised in Laredo, Romero said Brownsville could take a page from his hometown’s annual Washington’s Birthday Celebration, which has turned into a massive event with things going on the entire month of February. The event shares elements with Charro Days, Sombrero Festival, Mr. Amigo and all the rest, and like Laredo he’d like to see even more things scheduled around Brownsville’s annual bash, as well as during the rest of the year, to bring in more tourist dollars.

"Tying it all together is something Brownsville could do here,” Romero said. “That’s why adding the Crossroads Festival was so important. I would like to see one key event — maybe we can’t do it every month — but one key event that we have here in Brownsville quarterly that will promote tourism.”

The key to making the city’s marketing machine run property is research and data, he said.

“It’s a data-driven, community infused process,” Romero said.

He came to Brownsville from Austin, and was ready for a change from the hustle and bustle. Romero had Laredo in mind, but then the opportunity here presented itself.

“It’s just a breath of fresh air, where you’re able to walk downtown and say ‘buenos dias’or’buenas tardes,’ and people say it back,” he said. “You don’t really get that in bigger cities, not as much as here, and it’s genuine. For me it was a selling point, coming back and supporting my community and highlighting all the neat things that Brownsville has to offer. It’s really a gem. … We really love this city because of the culture and the passion. People care about it. And we need to promote that.”

