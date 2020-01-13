Astros' Hinch, GM banned for season for sign-stealing - Brownsville Herald: Home

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Astros' Hinch, GM banned for season for sign-stealing

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, January 13, 2020 1:31 pm

Astros' Hinch, GM banned for season for sign-stealing By RONALD BLUM and KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer Brownsville Herald

NEW YORK (AP) — Houston manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for the entire season Monday and the team was fined $5 million for sign-stealing by the team in 2017 and 2018 season.

Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the discipline and strongly hinted that current Boston manager Alex Cora — the Astros bench coach in 2017 — will face punishment later. Manfred said Cora developed the sign-stealing system used by the Astros.

Houston also will forfeit its next two first- and second-round draft picks.

Manfred said Hinch was aware of the system but did not bring it to the attention of Luhnow. The GM told Major League Baseball he was unaware of the system but Manfred held him accountable for the team's actions. Manfred also said owner Jim Crane was not aware.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Posted on Monday, January 13, 2020 1:31 pm.

Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]