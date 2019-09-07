Brownsville Herald
Going up: New airport terminal starting to take shape
The Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport should have its sleek new terminal building by the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, according to airport director Bryant Walker.
- Posted: July 08
'Something our sport has never seen': Serena to Wimbledon SF
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Slowed by a balky ankle, trailing by a service break in the third set of her Wimbledon quarterfinal, Serena Williams appeared to be in trouble Tuesday against an opponent playing the tournament of her life.
- Updated: 12:15 pm
- Sports, Tennis, Wimbledon Championships
