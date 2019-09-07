Brownsville Herald

Lobbying group launches DACA Renewals Now

The lobbying group FWD.us has launched DACA Renewals Now, a long-term educational campaign and resource drive to support the more than 700,000 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients who are affected by changes to the DACA program. FWD.us is a 501(c)(4) lobbying group based in Washington, D.C., and San Francisco that advocates for prison reform, amnesty for undocumented immigrants, particularly for DACA recipients, and higher levels of immigration visas, particularly for H-1B visas for foreign workers in STEM fields.